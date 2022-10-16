Rangers have highly-rated coach on ‘radar’ as Celtic man eyed by Premier League club

The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Sunday

Both Rangers and Celtic have struggled in Europe so far this season and sit bottom of their respective groups. Nevertheless, they both continue to compete for the Scottish Premiership title and have turned their attentions to league action this weekend.

The Hoops battered Hibernian 6-1 at home yesterday. Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Championship boss on radar

Rangers are reportedly keen on QPR boss Michael Beale. The 42-year-old has done an impressive job since taking over the Hoops over the summer.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Gers have him on their ‘radar’ at the moment. He was a coach at Ibrox under former boss Steven Gerrard and has also coached at Liverpool, Sao Paulo and Aston Villa in the past.

Contract latest

Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are both out of contract at the end of this season and are due to become free agents next summer. Asked about whether there is any updates about their situations, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has said, as per Glasgow Live: “You have to speak about contract talks with Ross Wilson (sporting director). You want your players to sign contracts sooner than later but you need two sides to agree.”

Newcastle eye Celtic ace

Newcastle United are apparenly keen on Celtic starlet Matt O’Riley. The midfielder has been a hit in Scotland since making the move from MK Dons in January.

According to a report by The Sun, the Toon Army’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson was at the Hoops’ last game to watch him in action. The Denmark international was substituted and booked against Hibs.

New staff member incoming

Ange Postecoglou is said to be bringing in Steve Hitchen in an advisory position. The former scout has previously worked with Premier League pair Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.