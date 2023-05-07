Celtic and Hearts will wear specially designed t-shirt to raise awareness for Motor Neurone Disease and charity MND Scotland during the warm-up ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership clash at Tynecastle.

Legendary Hoops winger Jimmy Johnstone tragically passed away from the disease in 2006, while ex-Jambos captain Marius Žaliūkas also lost his life at the age of 30 in October 2020 - eight years after lifting the Scottish Cup.

Celtic, who can clinch the title with a win in Gorgie this afternoon, will wear Johnstone - nicknamed ‘Jinky’ - number seven in a green loveheart on their tops, while Hearts will have a similar maroon decorative image with Žaliūkas’ squad number 26 in what is set to be a special occasion.

The charity means a great deal to both clubs and features prominently on the front of Hearts’ home jersey as kit sponsors for thhe 2022/23 season and a collection is also planned around the stadium. Celtic’s charity foundation has already donated £7,000 in the Lisbon Lion’s memory.

A Celtic statement read: “This Sunday, #CelticFC and Hearts will join forces in the battle against MND for @MNDScotland. Our warm-up shirts will feature the number 7 in honour of Jimmy Johnstone. While Marius Zaliukas will be rememered wth 26 on the Hearts players’ t-shirts.”

A near-capacity crowd is expected in Edinburgh for what could turn out to be a title party for Ange Postecoglou’s side, with the visitors requiring one win between now and the end of the season to seal the SPFL crown for a second year in succession.

It is anticipated that the Australian boss will call up a few B-team youngsters to the match day squad in the coming weeks after their season ended last weekend, with the likes of Ben McPherson, Matthew Anderson and Ben Summers all impressing throughout the Lowland League campaign.