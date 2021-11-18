The beloved Lisbon Lion died earlier this week aged 83

Celtic players will each have the iconic number 10 sewn into their shorts as a tribute to Bertie Auld during their Premier Sports Cup semi-final this weekend.

The popular Lisbon Lion, a member of Jock Stein’s 1967 European Cup winning side, passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday following a short battle with dementia.

Tributes have been left for the former Parkhead legend with fans paying their respect on social media and outside Celtic Park.

A shrine has been created by supporters with flowers, shirts, scarves and images laid in memory of Auld, with manager Ange Postecoglou joining captain Callum McGregor and interim chief executive Michael Nicholson in laying a wreath on behalf of the club.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor, chief executive Michael Nicholson and manager Ange Postecoglou lay a wreath at Celtic Park on November 16, 2021 for legendary former player Bertie Auld who has died aged 83. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Hoops will mark the first match since his passing with a nostalgic throwback to Auld’s playing days when Celtic shirts were not numbered.

Players would be identified via their shorts, a tradition that remained in place until the mid-1990s although European competition dictated numbers had to be worn on the back of jerseys’ in the ensuing years after Celtic’s historic triumph over Inter Milan in the Estadio Nacional.

It will be the second mark of respect for Auld at the national stadium after a minute’s silence was observed in memory to both Auld and former Rangers boss Walter Smith before Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark on Monday night.

Auld enjoyed two highly successful spells at Celtic, making 283 appearances and scoring 85 goals.

Bertie Auld in action in season 1965/66

The club’s kit tribute will be designed ahead of Saturday’s semi-final against cup holders St Johnstone, with a Book of Remembrance also created via the club’s official website for supporters to leave their own tributes.

A statement said: “The Celtic players will all wear the No.10 on their shorts at this Saturday’s League Cup semi-final at Hampden in tribute to Bertie Auld.

“With the Hoops aiming to beat St Johnstone and book their place in the final, the Celtic squad will pay a further tribute to Bertie by wearing the No.10 shorts he was synonymous with, at a packed National Stadium, the majority of whom will be wearing green and white.