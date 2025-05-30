West Ham United are poised to confirm a deal for a talent at Celtic.

West Ham United have reportedly sealed a deal for a Celtic striker heading into the summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed a done deal between the Hammers and Daniel Cummings for him to move to London at the end of his Celtic contract. The striker netted plenty in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League in the 24/25 season and made his European debut in the Champions League away at Aston Villa.

It was widely reported in January that a deal to go to West Ham was in the offing. Now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal is done, signing off with his trademark ‘here we go’ statement with a medical sorted and signing date in the books.

He tweeted via X: “Daniel Cummings will join West Ham on July 1st, agreement done and here we go! Celtic talent has scored 30 goals this season and made his Champions League debut at Villa Park. Medical complete and deal done. Celtic will get €300k training compensation.”

After a win at Motherwell in the winter, which Cummings missed with illness, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers sent a warning to the striker now seemingly bound for West Ham United. He is not the first player to swap the Hoops for a Premier League chance before fully showing what they can do on a consistent, Ben Doak notably joining Liverpool from Celtic in 2022 after a chance in Old Firm victory over Rangers.

He said: “He was with the second team yesterday and he was ill in the warm-up, so he didn't play. I believe there's interest from another club for him, but that's been the case with a lot of our young players. You get to a certain age where they have their contract running out, and then they have a decision to make. Do they stay and follow the example of a Callum McGregor, for example, trust the club, be patient and knowing that you might not be right ready at 17, 18, but you have to be a special talent to be.

“Can you just be patient and wait a little bit longer? Or do you do what a lot of players have done and take the opportunity at 18 to look elsewhere? So I think that's the situation that young Daniel is with his agents. We will just wait and see what happens.”

Currently at the club, Adam Idah is the only recognised senior striker with Daizen Maeda having to fill in at centre forward when needed since January after Kyogo’s exit to Rennes. It has opened up the door for Johnny Kenny, the youngster getting some senior minutes following a fruitful loan at Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland. Cummings’ senior minutes have been cut since the news of West Ham United broke and now looks set for a fresh start at the London Stadium this summer.