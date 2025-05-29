Celtic and Rangers have barriers to overcome to make it into the league-phase of Europe’s elite competition

Celtic and Rangers may have finished in the top two places of the Scottish Premiership but they still have plenty of work to do over the summer to secure qualification for the 29-team league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League competition.

The Hoops finished as champions for the fourth year in a row, but will still have to go through one round of qualifying to compete with Europe’s elite once again.

Meanwhile, Rangers, who finished runners-up, are in familiar territory, and will aim to avoid falling short in the play-off phase for a third consecutive season after losing to Dynamo Kiev last season and PSV Eindhoven the year before that.

Celtic finished in 21st position during their last Champions League adventure and made a good account of themselves in the round-of-16 play-off before losing out narrowly to Bayern Munich.

While Rangers found life difficult in 2021/22 when they lost all six games in the group stage format when being paired against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax in a Group of Death before the format change.

Both sides will be desperate to get their name into Europe’s elite competition as they aim to test themselves against the very best on the continent while also gaining vital revenue to boost their respective transfer budgets. But what will Celtic and Rangers need to do to reach the Champions League this term?

Celtic’s route into the Champions League

Celtic won the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership title, but will still have to go through one round of qualifying. That is because of Scotland's position in Uefa's association ranking in the five-year period from the 2019/20 to 2023/24 seasons when they struggled to pick up results in Europe.

The association ranking - based on the performances of clubs from each country across Europe's three club competitions - determines how many places are given to each nation.

As it stands, automatic qualification for league winners is only given to nations that finished in the top 10 of Uefa's association ranking and Scotland narrowly missed out on that feat by finishing in 11th position in that time frame.

Celtic had previously qualified automatically for the competition because Scotland was ranked eighth in the five-year period between 2018/19 and 2022/23.

14 teams will enter the play-off round - 10 in the champions path and four in the league path. Possible opponents for the Hoops include Swiss champions FC Basel and Austrian Bundesliga holders Strum Graz along with a series of teams that progressed through the previous rounds.

Rangers’ route into the Champions League

As Scotland’s second best ranked team, Rangers must go through three play-off rounds in order to make it into the league-phase of Europe’s elite competition.

Rangers will face either Panathinaikos (Greece), Servette (Switzerland) or Brann (Norway) for a place in the third qualifying round.

Progress into that stage then sees the Light Blues get paired with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, Turkish giants Fenerbahce, French outfit Nice or Viktoria Plzen from the Czech Republic.

Finally, Rangers would have to navigate their way through a play-off fixture, with Portuguese side Benfica and Club Brugge of Belgium being two potential opponents. If either team fails to progress then they will automatically be placed in the league-phase of the Europa League. Rangers reached the last eight of that competition last term and the final in 2022.

The Light Blues have only played Champions League football twice since 2010 and have not made into the knockout rounds since 2006. Whereas, Celtic have been regulars in the Champions League and haven’t played Europa League football since 2021. They last reached the knockout stage of Europe’s elite competition in 2013 when they were beaten by Juventus in the round of 16.