Celtic are just one of a number of clubs linked with signing the forward.

A Celtic move for a winger in the mould of fan favourite Patrick Roberts has been backed, as a seven-figure bid is launched.

Louie Barry has been recalled to Aston Villa after a sensational start to the season on loan at Stockport County. He has a clutch of clubs on his tail including Celtic, who according to the Daily Record, have submitted a seven-figure bid to try and tempt the Villans into a January sale.

What comes next is unknown but former Aston Villa and Rangers right-back Alan Hutton believes it’d be a great move. Roberts, now at Sunderland, proved his tricky winger status in Scotland with 18 goals and 26 assists over 78 matches, leaving a lasting impression on fans at Parkhead.

Hutton believes Barry is a player in the same category as the former Hoops winger. When asked on Premier Sports if the Aston Villa man could make the current Celtic squad better, Hutton said: “I think so. I think he gives you something different.

“If you look at the wingers they have got at this moment in time. Daizen Maeda with the pace, Nicolas Kuhn coming in from the right going in on his left hand side. I think he just gives you a little bit of something else. He likes to find pockets of space, he turns and likes to get shots off. He can play number 10 so I think it will give Brendan different options than he has.

"I think he is a lot like Patrick Roberts. I am not saying he is the exact same but in that type of mould. He's technically very gifted, will get on the ball and make things happen. He's still a young boy, but he's went through a lot in his young career already and been out on loans and different things.

“I think Aston Villa will want to take another look at him under Unai Emery and see if they want to keep him or not. But I think it is a player who has got massive potential so if he comes up here and flourishes in this environment it will stand him in good stead."