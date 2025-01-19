Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic are reported to have made the Chelsea midfielder a transfer target.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is fresh hope for Celtic if they wish to pursue a deal for a Chelsea midfielder this January.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are being linked with players all over the winter window shop as it begins to hurtle towards a closing down sale. Celtic are yet to make a signing but there are plans bubbling away in the background to make some improvements to the Premiership champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who has been rumoured all month is Carney Chukwuemeka at Chelsea, who finds himself on the fringes of the Blues. A reported £40m permanent valuation would put a deal out of reach for Celtic but there could be life in this tale yet.

According to Alan Nixon, Chelsea “have dropped their £40million asking price for outcast Carney Chukwuemeka and will now listen to loan offers, with boss Enzo Maresca planning a clearout.” A way to loan him out has also been KO’d.

Getting him on loan to sister French club Strasbourg has been held up by their own players, as Andrey Santos, Djordje Petrovic and Caleb Wiley are already at the Ligue 1 club. One of those deals would need to be axed if Chukwuemeka was to head for France.

Borussia Dortmund have also been in talks according to the report but “Chelsea are keen to keep the midfielder, 21, rather than cash in.” Midfield is an area where boss Rodgers is rich in options, with a few moves made in the summer transfer window to compliment the likes of Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Engels was brought in during an £11m deal as Matt O’Riley was replaced, following his move to Brighton. Luke McCowan has proved a bargain deal from Dundee with impressive performances and Paulo Bernardo’s loan from Benfica was also made permanent.