The midfielder was forced to pull out of the Australia squad and now faces a fitness battle ahead of the Ibrox showdown

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is a major doubt for next weekend’s pivotal Old Firm derby showdown with Rangers due to an ankle injury.

The Glasgow giants go head-to-head at Ibrox in a hugely significant top of the table clash with just three points separating the dup in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rogic was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Kayne Ramsay and was unable to continue during last Saturday’s 4-0 trouncing of Ross County at Parkhead.

Celtic's Tom Rogic starred in the 4-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ramsay was shown a straight red card for the tackle, which forced the Hoops star to withdraw from international duty ahead of Australia’s crucial World Cup qualifying double-header against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in his post-match interview after the win over County, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou suggested Rogic would be OK to travel during the international break.

He said: “Hopefully it’s not too bad and we will see how he is. He’s got a knock on his ankle and it isn’t great, but we got the ice on him at half-time and we seem to think it isn’t too bad.”

However, the 29-year-old now faces a race against time to be passed fit for next Sunday’s encounter with Rangers after Postecoglou admitted his injury will likely rule him out for the ‘medium-term’.

Providing an update on Rogic’s condition, he told Celtic TV: “We’ll see how it all transpires.

“Unfortunately he couldn’t go back and represent his country which was disappointing for him. He’s still sore.

Tom Rogic has returned to Celtic following a spell on international duty with Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

“He probably won’t train this week and we’ll just assess how he goes in the week leading up to the next game, but suffice to say he was pretty sore after it.

“He probably could’ve been a helluva lot worse, but at the same time it’s enough to keep him out for the medium-term.”