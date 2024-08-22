Celtic's Yuki Kobayashi has reportedly signed for a Portuguese side | SNS Group

Celtic transfer rumours continue to circulate as Derby County interest arises.

Transfer claims have emerged surrounding two Celtic defenders on the Parkhead fringes - with one wanted at Derby County and another heading for a sunnier climate.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to his squad, and while he has plenty of options at centre-back, that is an area that could have exits. Yuki Kobayashi and Gustaf Lagerbielke are the latest to be linked with moves away after reports earlier this week suggested Maik Nawrocki could be leaving that department.

Kobayashi did not kick a ball in anger last season and is now set for a move abroad. Portimonense in Portugal are said to be on the scene for the defender who has already rejected interest from Premiership pair Dundee and St Mirren this summer, having been involved with pre-season plans at Celtic.

According to the Daily Record, “reports in Portugal claiming the deal is already done.” Lagerbielke meanwhile has struggled to make inroads into the first team at Celtic since moving to Scotland last summer transfer window in a deal worth £3m.

Derby County are “also interested in the Swedish defender” that is attracting interest from Holland through Heerenveen. Speaking on the defender, club chief executive Ferry de Haan admitting that they are hopeful of an agreement for Lagerbielke. He said: “It is not a done deal yet.

“But we are hopeful that it will work out. With Pawel Bochniewicz and Sam Kersten, we now have two central defenders. Mateja Milovanovic is still behind them but needs some time. We want to have a good line-up in the centre of defence.”