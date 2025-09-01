Former Celtic star Matt O'Riley is set for a transfer Deadline Day exit from Brighton & Hove Albion (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The former Celtic stars are set to join Marseille on loan and Lens in a €5 million transfer respectively.

Two former Celtic players are set to make transfer Deadline Day moves from England’s Premier League to France’s Ligue 1 in what is set to be a busy few hours south of the border.

The transfer window closes at 11pm in Scotland but English top flight clubs only have until 7pm BST to conclude their business. That means that the next few hours are expected to be frantic with incomings and outgoing galore.

The two ex Celts who are due to make their exits are Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O’Riley and Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard. Here is the latest on both early into the final hours of the summer transfer window:

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder set for Deadline Day loan move on season after £25m Celtic switch

Former Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is heading out on loan after just one season at Brighton & Hove Albion. The news comes from our sister title Sussex World, via French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who claims the Denmark international will join Marseille.

He reported on X (formerly Twitter): “EXCLUSIVE: Matt O'Riley arrives in Marseille. Agreement between Brighton and OM for a straight loan without a purchase option. The midfielder is expected in Marseille this Monday morning.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported on the news, saying that O'Riley will be a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who is reportedly close to signing for AC Milan. According to Romano, Marseille will pay a €2m plus add-ons loan fee.

The Italian added: “Salary covered and green light from Brighton.The deal does NOT include any buy option. All sealed, here we go.”

O’Riley signed for Brighton from Celtic in a deal worth £25 million just 12 months ago. However, his first season on England’s south coast was hampered by a serious ankle injury and he eventually managed just 23 games in all competitions, scoring two goals.

He has already featured twice for the Seagulls this season but it looks as if, based on the structure of the deal, they are hoping the 24-year old will gain more regular minutes at the Stade Vélodrome. With no option to buy in the deal it suggests Brighton are hoping he can return and play a part in their first team picture next season.

Crystal Palace striker to make €5 million Deadline Day move after being linked with Celtic return

Former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard was linked with a return to Celtic earlier in the summer transfer window. However, those reports never seemed to gain much steam and it’s unclear how much their was behind them.

Edouard will leave Crystal Palace this window though and it looks like Lens are the team he will be joining. The news was again broken by French journalist Fabrice Hawkins on X.

He said: “Exclusive Lens / Crystal Palace agreement for Odsonne Édouard. Transfer of 5M€ including bonuses. 3-year contract. The striker is expected in Lens in the coming hours to undergo his medical and sign his contract.”

Edouard is currently in his fifth season at Selhurst Park, having signed for Palace form Celtic in 2021. However, he made just two appearances in all competitions for the Eagles last season and has seemingly had one foot out the door for some time now.