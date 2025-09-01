Here’s a list of potential transfer comings and goings that Celtic fans can expect to happen on Deadline Day

Transfer deadline day has arrived and Celtic could be in for a hectic end to the summer window with more activity likely over the next 14 hours.

Attacking reinforcements are still on the agenda at Parkhead after a goalless and uninspiring Old Firm draw with Rangers on Sunday.

And it looks set to be another busy day on the transfer front ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline. Here’s a look a five deals that could happen today:

Kasper Dolberg (Incoming)

Celtic are reportedly ‘making continued progress’ in negotiations to sign the experienced Danish international, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph. The 27-year-old has been Anderlecht’s main striker, scoring five goals in eight games so far this season.

Adam Idah (Outgoing)

The Republic of Ireland striker has completed the second part of his medical at Swansea City ahead of finalising his £7 million transfer. A deal that is likely to be completed over the next few hours.

Sebastian Tounekti (Incoming)

The Hoops target played for Hammarby against Osters IF on Sunday. The Swedish club are holding out for £5m + for the Tunisia international, with more up-front, having already knocked back two lowball offers from the Scottish champions. A third approach is likely at some point over the coming hours.

Yang Hyun-jun (Outgoing)

Cash-rich EFL Championship side Birmingham City are awaiting the green-light from Celtic to seal a deal for the wantaway South Korean winger. Talks have been held over the weekend, with the initial fee increasing to around £3m plus add-ons still to be ironed out.

Hayato Inamura / Stephen Welsh (Outgoing)

Defensive fringe players Inamura and Welsh have both been told they can head out on loan today, with Celtic already informing interested suitors of their availability. Welsh has interest from Plymouth Argyle earlier in the window, before the South Coast outfit moved on to other targets.