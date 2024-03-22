Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been given transfer advice

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been told he should be looking domestically instead of splurging £6m on Paulo Bernardo.

The Portuguese midfielder has an option to buy in his season-long loan deal from Benfica. According to reports, Celtic want to activate a permanent move for Bernardo but want to negotiate with Benfica over the price they are willing to pay. He has made 25 appearances in midfield this term with three goals and two assists.

According to Andy Walker, that is a steep price to pay for the Benfica loanee. Where they instead should look according to the pundit is towards Motherwell and 17-year-old Lennon Miller. The teenager has shone in midfield for the Steelmen this term and looks destined to follow in the likes of David Turnbull's footsteps in making a big move after time in the Fir Park academy.

Former Celtic and Scotland player Walker reckons Miller is the man to go for over Bernardo. He told Go Radio: "It seems a bit steep if it is £6m and that is the type of fee you need to pay. I look around Scotland and, for example, Lennon Miller at Motherwell.

"I think he has great potential. Celtic have a history of going and getting players like Stephen Pearson from Motherwell in midfield, David Turnbull and my good friend Phil O'Donnell. Lennon Miller I think is someone who will go on to bigger and better things but £6m for Bernardo? It seems very steep.