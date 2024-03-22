Liverpool could be set to hire the former Celtic man.

Mark Burchill is set to complete a move to Liverpool and join Richard Hughes' Anfield revolution.

The former Celtic striker played with the new Reds sporting director at Portsmouth and they worked alongside each other in Bournemouth's recruitment department. They will join forces once again as Hughes - currently Cherries technical director - starts the unenviable task of finding a suitable successor to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who will leave this summer.

Burchill is reportedly set to join as a member of his scouting team at Liverpool, having acted as chief scout at Bournemouth since 2019. He started his playing career at Celtic and featured between 1998 and 2001 before featuring at a host of clubs north and south of the border before retiring in 2015 at Livingston, who he also managed. Hughes, a former Scotland international, has been appointed by Michael Edwards, who was recently named Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of Football. The new Liverpool sporting director said of the task at hand: “I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.

“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions.