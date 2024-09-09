Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder | Getty

The Sheffield United manager is fuming with one Celtic transfer deal.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has demanded transfers be made before action kicks off - as Auston Trusty’s move to Celtic leaves him seething.

The American international completed a £6m move to Brendan Rodgers’ side on transfer deadline day. He now comes into a backline that also has Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh for competition.

A scenario of a final day deal is wrong according to Wilder and the Blades boss insists a football change is needed to avoid similar situations. He is quoted by the Daily Record: “It’s a ridiculous situation to be in. A stupid position and there’s no point to it whatsoever.

“Most of us in the game would rather see transfers having to be done before the season starts. The fact they can still happen tells me that the windows were set-up by people who clearly don’t understand football. Football people don’t want this. Not the ones I speak to. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t rather get all of this sorted out beforehand.

“There’s no need for it at all. Either those responsible for setting things up as they are now aren’t interested in what we think, don’t get it and don’t want to listen or are allowing it to happen for other reasons. It’s daft.

“When the matches start, you shouldn’t be able to do transfers. It’s as simple as that. All the current way of doing things does is create uncertainty. I don’t think that’s right or fair on anyone involved. If it was up to me, it would get changed right away. If it was up to a lot of other managers and coaches in fact.

“Surely, it’s much better for everyone, including the fans, to know that once the matches have started that’s how you are going to be set until at least January? With how things are now, you could play your first match really strong and then possibly see some of your best players leave after a couple of games. Then everything changes.

“Players, I’m sure, would rather be able to focus on games than possibly being distracted by a lot of uncertainty. There’s plenty of time to get everything done over the course of a summer. It’s better, and fairer, for everyone to be in the same boat.”