Alistair Johnston picked up an injury on international duty with Canada. | Getty Images

Alistair Johnston is an injury doubt for Celtic in their upcoming clash with Hearts

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canada manager Jesse Marsch is hoping that the injury sustained by Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston is nothing too serious and insists that the 25-year-old was taken off as a precautionary measure.

Johnston was included in the starting lineup for Canada’s 2-1 friendly win over USA on Saturday, but was substituted off the field after just 25 minutes, with commentators at Children Mercy’s Park in Kansas City claiming that the injury ‘didn’t look great’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has enjoyed a fine start to the season for the Hoops with one goal, one assist and four victories in his opening four matches for Brendan Rodgers’ table topping side. But he is currently a huge doubt for the team’s upcoming clash at home to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have a busy schedule after the clash with the Jambos and will hope to have as close to a full squad as possible as they juggle the demands of a Premiership title defence with an expanded European campaign.

Speaking after his side’s victory, Canada boss Marsch gave an update on Johnston’s current condition. The former Leeds boss told The Herald: “He said he felt a little bit of tightness in his hamstring.

"He just felt it was smarter to step out. He did that, if you go back to the Holland (June 6) game, he felt a little bit of tightness. He knows his body, and from that game he was able to recover and play against France. So, let’s hope it’ll be a similar type of situation.

“I’m hopeful that Alistair will be ok."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnston signed for Celtic in the summer of 2022 and has since racked up 50 Premiership appearances in his time at Parkhead. He lifted the league title in both of his two seasons and was a near everpresent in Brendan Rodgers’ team last season as the Hoops lifted a league and Scottish Cup double.