Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski would cost Celtic up to £9m, it has been claimed.

Boss Brendan Rodgers signed Notwich City striker Adam Idah on loan until the end of the season. Nicolas Kuhn's arrival alongside him has not been enough to convince fans that enough was spent in the winter transfer window, and they raised a banner in protest against the board during Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Dons.

Miovski scored the only Aberdeen goal of the game to take his tally to 19 for the season. Celtic were rumoured to be keeping tabs on him, as were Southampton.

Sky Sports reporter Antony Joseph has claimed that a 'Celtic' tax would come into play. While a club outside Scotland may only need £5, the Premiership champions may need closer to £10m.

He told The Celtic Exchange: “Miovski, an interesting one. Because he’s a player who’s not just doing well in the Scottish Premiership.

“He isn’t just a proven talent in the Scottish Premiership. He’s done it in Europe and he’s done at international level as well.

“And he is a player that is one of the top players in the Scottish Premiership, he clearly is. But there is a Celtic tax. If Celtic were to come in, there’s a Celtic tax.

“Aberdeen, from what I understand, would have, if an English Championship team came in for him or a club in Europe, would have settled on about £5m-£6m. If Celtic were coming in, you’re talking about £8m to £9m.”

Pundit Michael Stewart reckons Miovski would be worth a £5m fee if Celtic wanted to put that up for the North Macedonian international. He told Sportsound: “The transfer business that they’ve done in January doesn’t suggest that they’ve really thrown everything at it that they perhaps, to use Brendan Rodgers’ own words, they’ve not been as brave as they could have been.

“Lee [Miller] has just spoken about Bojan Miovski. Bojan Miovski would walk into the Celtic squad and be a great addition as an option for them.

