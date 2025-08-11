The Celtic favourite is excited about what the attack-minded star could bring to his ex club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic hero believes Brendan Rodgers has recruited the next star bound to make the club big bucks.

Recruitment at Parkhead this summer has come under the microscope with the boss looking to move them forward rather than maintain what they have. Already, Celtic are four points clear of Rangers in the Premiership after a comfortable 2-0 win away at Aberdeen followed up on an opening day win versus St Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the scorers at Pittodrie was Benjamin Nygren, who netted for the first time since joining from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. A Swedish international, Celtic hero John Mjallby was keen to see the champions strike a deal for Nygren once rumours started to circulate. Having watched his career closely, alongside Celtic selling Jota, Matt O’Riley plus Nicolas Kuhn in recent seasons for major profit, the former defender and assistant boss believes his countryman could be next.

Benjamin Nygren to Celtic transfer verdict

Speaking to the Sunday Post, Mjallby said: "When I heard during the summer Celtic had an interest in Benjamin, then I wanted a deal to happen. I thought it would be a good move for my old club to get such a talented player on board and I thought it was a natural next step for Benjamin's career. He has had a solid career and has many first-team games under his belt in Sweden and Norway.

“He plays for the Sweden national team and I've followed his progress. Going to Scotland will test him even more and I know he will cope with the demands. He has really good ability and I like him playing out wide. I know he can operate in a more central role, but my preference for him is to be out wider. He can take on defenders and deliver really good crosses into the box. He is also very good at delivering good set-pieces.

"On his debut last week, the Celtic fans were able to see glimpses of what he can do. He played well and there will be much more to come from him. Benjamin will also have the mentality to cope with playing for Celtic. There is pressure every week to do well and the spotlight is always on you. That will be fine for him. There is room in his game to grow and develop and Brendan Rodgers will do that for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who Celtic could sell for big money

"Right now, I'd say Benjamin has many good attributes in his game and it's about adding things here and there to make him more complete. I'm pleased for him to be playing for such a brilliant club. It's also good business for Celtic.

“The fee they have reported to have paid for him is really good in today's market. They have done really well to get him in and around that price bracket. It could well be that he will improve and improve in the next two or three years and Celtic will have the option of selling him at a really good profit.

"But that is well down the line. Right now, the player will want to settle in and really make his mark as quickly as possible.”