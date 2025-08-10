The Celtic favourite has made a move to Birmingham City this transfer window.

Kyogo Furuhashi has impressed on his Birmingham City debut - but the Celtic hero has drawn the ire of his manager claims one pundit.

The striker has shelved a difficult six months at Rennes in the first half of this year after leaving a goal laden Parkhead stint to join Birmingham City. He is working with former Celtic coach Chris Davies, who’s side won League One last year, and have been promoted to the English Championship.

He started on the opening day of the season in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. Kyogo outmuscled defender Jakob Greaves and lobbed the keeper but it was chopped for a foul, before his next chip was bundled home by Jay Stansfield. George Hirst’s late penalty snatched a point for the Tractor Boys but pre match, Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison and Curtis Davies were discussing if Kyogo could bring his Celtic form to Birmingham City. Davies then claimed that the St Andrew’s Stadium head coach has not been overly pleased with how the forward has been getting up to speed.

Kyogo start to life at Birmingham City

Morrison said: “He’s a good player, you saw that at Celtic, it didn’t work out for him at Rennes, but you could see at Celtic, he was brilliant. Man City were linked to him before he went to Rennes, as a back up to Haaland, that’s how much he is held in high regard. He’s got great movement and he can score goals, as soon as I saw Birmingham City has signed him I thought it was a brilliant signing. “

Former defender Davies added with a strong claim: “I couldn’t agree more, it’s a real statement of intent. I’m not sure Chris Davies is too pleased with how quickly he’s got up to speed with what he wants his team to bring to matches but I think they are going to trust in his experience of big games.”

Boss Davies said post match: “Again, I thought it was harsh. You only have to look at Kyogo to see the size of him compared to the centre-back. For me, that one looked harsh. The good news is that is what Kyogo is capable of. He was trying to make the right runs and was disciplined in his performance. I’m really happy with him.”

Why Kyogo ended up at Birmingham City

Kyogo has been speaking on how he struggled at Rennes after his Celtic exit, which then sparked the move to Birmingham City. He said: “I found the French league more physical than in Scotland with Celtic. The manager told me I had to adapt and find a way around it.

“But when I am frustrated in Japan, I have people I can talk to. In France, there was no one. I didn't have an interpreter like I was used to and that didn't help either. I studied French for six months, but I don't think I got anywhere with it. It's so important for me to be playing games now with the World Cup less than a year away. It will come around quickly.