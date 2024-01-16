Hakon Valdimarsson is the latest Celtic target to emerge with the Scottish champions looking closely at the goalkeeping situation

Celtic are expected to announce their first signing of the January window - but more incomings could be on the way with the club looking to address the goalkeeping situation.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is eager to identify a new stopper to provide greater competition for Joe Hart, with a view to replacing the former Manchester City and Tottenham No.1 between the sticks long-term.

Veteran Hart is out of contract at the end of the season and the Hoops have subsequently been linked with a transfer swoop for Real Madrid understudy Andriy Lunin and Liverpool back-up Caoimhin Kelleher. But the latest name to emerge on the club's radar is Icelandic international Hakon Valdimarsson.

According to local outlet Goteborgs Posten, the Scottish champions are among "numerous" clubs who are displayed an "interest" in exploring a deal for the highly rated 22-year-old, who currently plies his trade in the Swedish Allsvenskan with IF Elfsborg.