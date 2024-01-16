Celtic transfer 'interest' in £2m international star emerges but face strong 'competition'
Hakon Valdimarsson is the latest Celtic target to emerge with the Scottish champions looking closely at the goalkeeping situation
Celtic are expected to announce their first signing of the January window - but more incomings could be on the way with the club looking to address the goalkeeping situation.
Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is eager to identify a new stopper to provide greater competition for Joe Hart, with a view to replacing the former Manchester City and Tottenham No.1 between the sticks long-term.
Veteran Hart is out of contract at the end of the season and the Hoops have subsequently been linked with a transfer swoop for Real Madrid understudy Andriy Lunin and Liverpool back-up Caoimhin Kelleher. But the latest name to emerge on the club's radar is Icelandic international Hakon Valdimarsson.
According to local outlet Goteborgs Posten, the Scottish champions are among "numerous" clubs who are displayed an "interest" in exploring a deal for the highly rated 22-year-old, who currently plies his trade in the Swedish Allsvenskan with IF Elfsborg.
The 6ft 2' keeper is wanted by Belgian sides Anderlecht and Gent, but reports suggest they are NOT willing to pay the €2.5million (£2.1m) fee that Elfsborg want for the five-time capped internationalist. That could open the door to Celtic to launch an official approach for Valdimarsson, who has drawn plenty of attention after keeping an impressive 14 clean sheets and earning the Allsvenskan 'goalkeeper of the year' award last season. Valdimarsson came through the youth ranks at Icelandic sides Reykjavík and Grotta before he headed to Sweden in the summer of 2021 after being snapped up by Elfsborg. Originally an outfield player, he transitioned into a goalkeeper in 2015 and is a former team mate of current Hoops defender Gustaf Lagerbielke.