Ajax left-back Owen Wijndal has reportedly appeared on the Celtic transfer radar.

The Hoops have been linked with a number of players in that area of the park this summer with Greg Taylor currently their only senior option. Hugo Bueno at Wolves was one strongly rumoured as a target but he’s now with Feyenoord and Liverpool’s Owen Beck is another claimed to be attracting admiring glances.

Sky Sports report that Dutch giants Ajax - who are currently in the midst of Europa League qualifiers - “are open to offers” for Wijndal. Celtic and German club Werder Bremen “hold an interest” in him and “initial enquiries have been made by both clubs.”

Capped 11 times by Holland, the 24-year-old spent last season in Belgium with Royal Antwerp, making 32 appearances for Ajax since joining from AZ in 2022. Meanwhile, Matt O’Riley has been the subject of bids from Atalanta in Italy, but the Celtic boss debunked the myth that exits need to happen for more signings to take place.

Rodgers said when asked if it was now a case of money coming in before deciding where to spend it: “I don’t think so. Financially, we are in a really good place. The sale of anyone shouldn’t have to determine what we do. I have said before, we don’t want to lose Matt O’Riley, but I still feel we need to strengthen in certain areas and we have the resource to do that.

“Selling players won’t determine what we can bring in. We want to improve the squad. This is separate to the guys here as the guys here have been brilliant. You always have to look to improve and not only that, there are certain gaps in our squad where we are light in terms of numbers and cover and competition. That’s what we have to work very hard to try and achieve by the end of the window.”