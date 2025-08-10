Brendan Rodgers’ side came out on top in a Celtic victory against Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic need to bolster their ranks in a key area after they got the better of Aberdeen 2-0 at Pittodrie in their latest Premiership clash.

The Hoops controlled proceedings against a toothless Dons side that defeated them in the Scottish Cup final last season. Benjamin Nygren put them ahead in the first half and Reo Hatate netted off the bar after half time to put a bow on proceedings. After Rangers drew with Dundee, Celtic’s lead at the top of the Premiership over their rivals stands at four points after just two matches.

With the transfer window ongoing, every media appearance Rodgers makes is met with questions on recruitment. Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is the latest recruit with a Champions League play-off double header against either Slovan Bratislava or Kairat Almaty awaiting later this month, and his availability to BBC Scotland at Pittodrie was no different.

Brendan Rodgers addresses Celtic transfer business

He said that they are looking to sign more this summer, and made it clear that it’s in forward areas that they have to look at. He said: “I don't really want to put a number on it because that will always come back to bite you, that one. But we clearly need reinforcements at the top of the pitch and for a whole number of reasons.

“Whenever you're a winning team and a winning squad, to keep the unpredictability, you need that freshness in your squad and in your team. Otherwise, it's all samey and that's not what you want to do.You want to keep developing. So, yeah, I'm really pleased with the goalkeeping situation, defensive situation. Midfield were really strong, but we need to improve the top end of the field and I'm really hopeful that we can do that. “

Aberdeen vs Celtic reaction

On the game, Rodgers added: “I'm very pleased. This was always going to be a challenging game in the context of how last season finished and coming here so early and Aberdeen's first game. But I thought we controlled it really well. We had a lot of really good moments in the game, scored two outstanding goals. hHd a few other opportunities to score. The keeper makes a great save and then when we had to defend, which you do, you can never dominate 100% of the game.

“But in those moments we had to defend, we defended very, very well and strong. So, yeah, I'm so pleased for the players because the end of last season would have hurt them because they had a fantastic season last season. But we come here today, we play with quality, we play with heart and we get the result. Really pleased for Benji.

“That's why we signed him. He's a player, if you look at his record, he scores goals from midfield or wide areas. But we see him very much as an eight. He can move well. He can take the ball in tight spaces and he can get in the box. So it's really nice for him to get that goal and the second goal we played out the pressure really well. Then Rio has done what he's done up here a few times and got very good finishes. Overall, we had other chances. Like I said, the ball was whipped in. The keeper makes a really, really good save. Daizen Maeda is in through one-on-one and it slips. We had other moments in the box. I'm so pleased.”