The Celtic hero has been talking why Rangers could be key to his ex side kicking on.

Former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill says an improved Rangers side is key to seeing progress on the other side of the city at Parkhead.

The Hoops have won every title since 2021 and the nine before that 20/21campaign, with little in the way of resistance. Despite being made to strike late in their 1-0 opening day win against St Mirren in the Premiership, Rangers’ poor performance resulting in a 1-1 draw at Motherwell already opens up a two point gap between the Glasgow rivals.

Rangers have been taken over by 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, with new head coach Russell Martin showing promising signs on Champions League duty versus Panathinaikos plus Viktoria Plzen. Amid criticisms around summer recruitment at Celtic, Hoops favourite O’Neill believes Ibrox improvement will nudge his ex side up a gear.

Why Celtic need Rangers to improve

He said: “Opening game, I think the most important thing is obviously winning the match. They came very, very late. They can play much better naturally, but they opened up a two-point gap. So in the scheme of things, that might be big. I've always said it before, and I suppose it's worth repeating.

“I think for Celtic to be strong in the season, you need a strong Rangers side, and that might happen this season. Certainly European games for Rangers have been terrific. I heard the comments from the manager after the Motherwell debacle. Yes, but it's early. It's early, but what you don't want is... If I can compare and contrast my time, I got lucky in the sense that we won late in our first game at Dundee United.

“Got that wee bit of luck. So by the time that we came to the Rangers game, we had won our matches, particularly a tough game at Hearts. So the most important thing is obviously winning the games, but it could be an interesting season.”

Celtic hunger for success

O’Neill doesn’t see any issues, however, with Celtic being able to get themselves motivated for the campaign ahead in which they will look to fight across four fronts, one of which is Europe. The former boss added: “I don't think that should be a problem, really. You've had a bit of a summer. You've had the time to consider what happened. A really great season last year, a bit of disappointment at the end, obviously, losing the Scottish Cup final but we're just ready to go again.

“I think they've had some time down in Portugal as well, too, so it's nice. When you've had a bit of success, one of our pre-seasons, we went to America. We played out in Seattle, we went to Philadelphia, we played Manchester United and honestly, it's a lovely feeling to know that there's no pressure on. It's not as if it was my first year in the year 2000 when I didn't really know the players.

“You're trying to get to know your players at that time, but when you do know the players, then pre-season it's actually a really nice feeling because you know it's coming around in the start of the season and you're back into it. So, I don't see that as a problem at all for the manager. What he needs is that he'll want to strengthen the side.”

