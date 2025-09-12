The talented wide man is also understood to be on the radar of Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts

Celtic have entered the frame to land highly-rated Kazakhstan international winger Galymzhan Kenzhebek, who is also reportedly on the radar of top-flight rivals Hearts.

According to reports in the player’s homeland, the Hoops have entered the race along with a number of other European clubs in the battle to sign the 22-year-old wide man.

Some media outlets in Scotland have linked Kenzhebek to Hearts, with the up-and-coming star out of contract at the end of this year with Yelimay Semey.

The Kazakh outfit turned down bids from three clubs in Slovakia for Kenzhebek earlier this summer, including champions Slovan Bratislava. They want to keep hold of the player until the domestic seasons finishes before a decision is made on his future.

Celtic talent-spotters impressed by winger after scouting mission

Kenzhebek is understood to also have interest from teams in Russia, Austria, Czech Republic and Belgium, but his preference would be a move to the UK. And it’s claimed Parkhead scouts have been left impressed after watching him in action.

Celtic endured a disastrous summer transfer window, with manager Brendan Rodgers not receiving sufficient financial backing from the club’s hierarchy. Supporters has been left infuriated by the situation and are planning protests against their board in future games.

Kenzhebek is one player they could look to bring in when January comes around. He's played in all five of Kazakhstan's World Cup qualifiers so far and scored his first senior national team goal in a friendly against Belarus back in June.

Hie agent Mamuka Lomidze recently declared: “There is open communication with the clubs. They think Kenzhebek is an interesting player and that’s it right now.

“What’s going to happen in the future, nobody knows. There are no responsibilities from them or from our side that he is going to go there for sure or not. It’s a matter of time, I think.”