It’s shaping up to be a hectic deadline day at Parkhead.

Ryan Christie. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

As we enter the final hours of the transfer window, it’s safe to say that Celtic are far from done with their business.

Both incomings and outgoings are still expected in the green half of Glasgow as Ange Postecoglou tries to put the finishing touches to his squad ahead of this season’s title challenge.

We’ve been digging through the rumour mills and manning the fax machines to keep abreast of all the latest wheelings and dealings at Parkhead today, and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about who could be leaving and who could be staying at this point in the afternoon.

Here’s all the latest transfer news involving Celtic this deadline day...

Leigh Griffiths

We’ll start off with a deal that has already been confirmed.

Griffiths has completed a season-long loan to Dundee after struggling badly for first team minutes at Parkhead in recent times.

The hope will be that he can finally kickstart his career once again, and return to Glasgow next summer looking more like the lethal goal-scoring force that we know he can be.

Odsonne Edouard

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with an exit for almost the entirety of the transfer window, and it looks as if he is finally set to seal his departure from Parkhead.

The hitman is undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace today, with a deal initially worth around £14 million in the offing, as per Sky Sports News.

Ryan Christie

Another high profile name who could be on his way out, Christie looks set to sign for Championship side Bournemouth.

Given that his contract at Celtic is due to expire in January, there was always a very real possibility that he would leave this summer, but perhaps the biggest surprise here is that he appears to be turning down a move to Premier League outfit Burnley in favour of playing in a more natural position under Scott Parker.

The only complicating factor could be that Christie is currently away on international duty with Scotland, although that could simply mean that he has to complete his medical as part of his preparation with Steve Clarke’s squad.

Filipe Jota

All the signs seem to be that a deal to bring the Benfica winger to Glasgow is progressing nicely.

Chances are that he won’t actually arrive in Glasgow until Monday, according to Sky Sports, but a loan move should still be rubber-stamped today.

Georgios Giakoumakis

Perhaps even more likely than the Jota deal, it would appear that there is already an agreement in place between Celtic and VVV Venlo that would see the striker arrive in Glasgow for around £2.5 million.