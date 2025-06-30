Antwerp have sent Celtic a very clear message after Brendan Rodgers’ side were linked with their Belgian star Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is now in full flow as we approach the end of June and Celtic have already been very active in bringing new faces to Glasgow’s east end.

Their most recent capture came in the form of 19-year old striker Callum Osmand, who joins from Fulham on a four year contract. He joins fellow forward Benjamin Nygren, who was signed from Nordsjaelland last week, as well as returning goalkeeper Ross Doohan who is back at Celtic Park following the end of his Aberdeen contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also Kieran Tierney, who’s return from Arsenal had been on the cards since he agreed a pre-contract move earlier this year, and young defender Isaac English who is set to link up with the B team squad. Meanwhile, the Hoops have seemingly been sent a very clear transfer message over a Belgian winger who they had previously been linked with.

Antwerp make feelings clear on Michel-Ange Balikwisha sale amid Celtic links

Antwerp boss Stef Wils and has taken a firm stance on the sale of attacker Michel-Ange Balikwisha after reports last week suggested the Celtic linked player could leave the club for as little as £4.6 million. Wils is keen to keep a hold of the 24-year old former Standard Liege man so getting a deal over the line may be trickier than previous reports suggested.

Speaking to Belgian media outlets, via the Glasgow Times, he said: “Of course I want to keep him. I also think that it can work."

The response comes after previous quotes from Antwerp CEO Sven Jaecques who had acknowledged the club’s financial position but made it clear that didn’t mean they would be letting their players leave on the cheap. His quotes came from a previous interview with HLN, also via the Glasgow Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Marc (Overmars, director of football) and the scouting are working very hard to put together a competitive core. It is a fact that the departures are needed and has an impact on the group.

"We have to deal with that. This is an opportunity for other guys to stand up but we are not going to allow an exodus."

Celtic ins and outs for summer transfer window 2025

Celtic have already been active in the transfer window this summer with the addition of four new players for the first team. They are strikers Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand, full back Kieran Tierney and goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Tierney’s deal had been agreed for some time and likely played a part in the departure of Greg Taylor, who looks set to sign for Greek side PAOK. Doohan will fill he spot left by Scott Bain, who has joined Premiership rivals Falkirk, and compete with Kasper Schemichel and Viljami Sinisalo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several other Celtic players are also being linked with moves away from the club including winger Nicolas Kuhn. Celtic are credited with an interest in former Belgian under 21 international Balikwisha regardless of Kuhn’s future but a move away from the club for the German could see that interest ramped up.