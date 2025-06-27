Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims a Portuguese club are in for the forgotten Hoops centre half while Scotland international Taylor could be headed to Greece.

The summer transfer window is moving at pace and clubs across Scotland have been busy getting deals over the line ahead of the 2025/26 season kicking off.

Celtic had already secured a deal to bring Kieran Tierney back to the club from Arsenal while ex goalkeeper Ross Doohan has also returned after leaving Aberdeen. Earlier today they also confirmed the signing of Swedish international Benjamin Nygren bringing them up to four new additions when including young defender Issac English who will be linking up with the B Team.

As well as incomings it’s also about outgoings at Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers’ looks to balance his first team playing squad. They may very well have a suitor for one forgotten man while out of contract Greg Taylor’s next move looks to have been agreed.

Fabrizio Romano reports £1.7m bid for forgotten Celtic man

Italian journalist and self styled ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano has reported that Portuguese outfit SC Braga are keen on a move for Celtic defender Gustav Lagerbielke. Indeed, they have apparently send an ‘official bid’ worth €2 million (roughly £1.7 million) and negations are said to be ‘ongoing’.

The Swedish centre back, 25, spent last season on loan at FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie where he made 22 appearances. He is seemingly well down the pecking order at Celtic Park now though and it comes a no surprise to read reports he may be moving on permanently.

The three times capped international is under contract until 2028 but managed just 10 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops during the 2023/24 season after signing from IF Elfsborg in his homeland. He is expected to report back for pre-season training at Celtic but any futre he may have had at the club now looks in doubt.

Greek club ‘win race’ to sign Greg Taylor following Celtic exit

Per a report from the Daily Record, Greek side PAOK Salonika look to have won the race to sign ex-Celtic star Greg Taylor. The Scotland international is a free agent after his contract with the Hoops expired this summer.

Taylor was a mainstay of Brendan Rodgers’ side last season but the arrival of Kieran Tierney was sure to see if decrease in his playing time if the former Arsenal man remained fit. A number of clubs across the globe have all been credited with an interest in Taylor.

Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb looked like the front runners for his signature at one point while ‘multiple’ MLS clubs were also mentioned. However, PAOK appear to be the club he will be signing with as he fulfils his desire to play abroad.