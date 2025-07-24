Agent for potential Celtic transfer target says star is “not closed to the idea of joining Celtic”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy transfer market for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers as the new season begins in less than a fortnight. Rodgers will look to win his third title in a row at Celtic Park and continue to bridge the gap between them and Rangers.

The Hoops recently sold winger, Nicolas Kuhn to Serie A side Como for a fee of around £17 million, so will be looking to replace the German before the window closes. Rodgers already signed Swedish winger, Benjamin Nygren for around £1.5 million earlier on in the window, however it looks as if the Celtic manager is still looking to strengthen further that area of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the new season on the horizon, Rodgers is running out of time to have a new squad ready, however could a young, exciting Belgian winger be the answer.

Antwerp winger “not closed to the idea of joining Celtic”

The agent of Michel-Ange Balikwisha has said the the young Belgian winger is open to leave Antwerp for The Hoops. According to the Daily Record, Balikwisha’s agent, Jibril Rekkab said, “Michel-Ange is not closed to the idea of joining Celtic, but the club would still have to come forward. No discussions are underway.”

Antwerp boss, Stef Wils has stated previously that Balikwisha wanted to make the move to Glasgow, however Celtic’s offers so far for the 24 year old have been below the Belgian side’s asking price. The winger only has a year left on his contract so if they are cashing in on their star man it be expected to be in the near future.

After the departure of Nicolas Kuhn, Brendan Rodgers may well now be in a position where he can splash the cash for Balikwisha, who mainly plays out on the left wing. If the Hoops were to get his signature it would symbolise a statement of intent from their manager, who stated recently he wanted more firepower in that area with Jota missing until next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balikwisha no stranger to the European stage

Balikwisha started his career at Standard Liege, where he scored an impressive nine goals in his first season at the age of 19. The following season he joined Antwerp and helped the side to their first Belgian title in 66 years during the 2022/23 season.

Hoops fans will be pleased to know the winger also has experience at the very highest level, as he played and scored for Antwerp in the Champions League in 2023. Since then, the 24 year old has been an ever present in the starting XI during his tenure at the club.

A relatively young talent, with Champions League and League title winning experience, it appears as if Balikwisha could be a perfect fit for The Celts. The question remain whether Rodgers will splash the Kuhn cash on the young Belgian, or look elsewhere.