Celtic and Rangers are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will be aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title once again next season. They stormed to the trophy once again in the last campaign. Brendan Rodgers will also be hoping that his team can be more competitive in Europe.

As for Rangers, they have turned to Russell Martin as their new manager. He has been picked as their replacement for Philippe Clement following Barry Ferguson’s spell in caretaker charge. The former MK Dons and Swansea City man last managed Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Como agree transfer fee for Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn

According to journalist Anthony Joseph on X, Como have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Nicolas Kuhn from Celtic for £16.5m. The Hoops are set to land a hefty fee for the winger this summer. He has been a key player for the Hoops since his transfer in 2024.

Kuhn, 25, has made 69 appearances for the Glasgow outfit in all competitions to date and has scored 24 goals, 21 of which came last term. He has also had spells in the past at FC St. Pauli, Hannover 96, RB Leipzig, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Rapid Wien. The forward found the net on seven occasions in 51 outings for the latter before his move to Scotland.

A switch to Como is now on the cards for the former Germany youth international. Ex-Celtic man Alex Valle joined them earlier in this window, whilst they are also the home to the likes of Delle Alli and Sergi Roberto. Cesc Fabregas’ side recently finished 10th in Serie A.

New move for ex-Rangers man Kyle McClelland

Former Rangers player Kyle McClelland is poised for a move to Glenavon, as per the Daily Record live blog. He rose up through the academy ranks of the Gers and was a regular at various different youth levels. The 23-year-old was loaned out away from Ibrox to Falkirk in 2020 to get some experience under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClelland, who is from Glasgow, left on a permanent basis for the first time in 2022 and linked up with Hibernian. The ex-Northern Ireland youth international went on to play once for the first-team at Easter Road before his exit in late June. He was loaned out by the Edinburgh club to Cove Rangers, Queen of the South and Coleraine.

After signing him for Hibs, their former academy director Steve Keen told the Edinburgh Evening News: “We’re delighted we’ve managed to bring a player of Kyle’s quality to the club and into the development team. Supporters will see a cultured centre-back that’s excellent at breaking lines and making passes. He’s a real modern-day centre-half who is very comfortable stepping out with the ball and building attacks from the back.

“Defensively he’s a very good one-on-one defender, which shows he has real belief in his own ability. Our development squad games programme will really push him on as he experiences different types of opposition, different challenges and different experiences. We aim to develop his all-round game so he can eventually become a first-team player.”