Former Celtic and Liverpool striker has move swiftly to bring in ex-Dons boss as his new No 2 at Champions League club.

Ex-Celtic striker Robbie Keane has named former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass as his new No 2, moving swiftly to bring him to UEFA Champions League outfit Ferencvaros ahead of their qualifiers next month.

Glass spent 11 months as Dons boss back in before exiting the club in early 2022 following a poor campaign that saw Aberdeen sitting ninth in the table. The 49-year-old was last managing in the USL Championship. As a player, he started out at the Dons and also played for the likes of Watford, Newcastle United and Hibs.

Now he’s been handed the chance to move to Budapest and join up with Keane after the departure of previous assistant manager Rory Delap, who headed home for family reasons.

On appointing Glass, boss Keane - who played 16 times for the Hoops - said: "Stephen is very experienced and he's been around for a long time. He's been a manager and knows the game inside out. He's very good with people, which is really important. He'll be great to be around. His knowledge of football is very high and I am looking forward to.”

Management duo Keane and Glass can now look forward to UEFA Champions League qualifiers next month with the Budapest club. They will face FC Noah or FK Budućnost Podgorica in the second round. The club’s league campaign also gets underway then as look to retrain the title and win it for a 37th time.

On joining, Glass said: "When Robbie called me, I looked at the club closely. I was already well aware of the history of Ferencvaros, even coming from Scotland. They are a famous club and I have been given this opportunity to help the club do better. We have big games coming up in the Champions League and we are hoping to win another title too. The city is beautiful, the people have been very friendly and I am happy to be here and the club have been so welcoming. I actually played here over 30 years ago for a Scotland under-21s game and scored! I know we have to win and I am here to help Robbie as much as possible."