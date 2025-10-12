Hoops attacker promises fans there’s more to come after a sluggish start to his Parkhead career

Michel Ange-Balikwisha concedes it has taken him a bit of time to adapt to the intensity required to play for Celtic - but insists he is ready to show his true worth.

The left-sided Belgian winger - a £5 million signing from Royal Antwerp - got his Hoops career off to a sluggish start as he tried to get up to full speed as quickly as possible in new surroundings. He made his first start against Rangers at Ibrox on August 31, but failed to impress on that occasion.

However, the 24-year-old made his first major contribution to Brendan Rodgers’ side when he came off the bench to deliver a teasing cross for Daizen Maeda to head home a dramatic late winner against Motherwell last weekend.

And Balikwisha is determined to make his impact felt going forward now that his feet under the table at Parkhead, promising fans there’s more to come from him after the international break.

“I am training hard every day,” Balikwisha told Celtic TV. “The sessions are more intense here than where I came from, so I had to adapt. Now everything is fine and I hope it continues every day to help the team.

“As the gaffer said, it was not easy at the beginning as I was staying in the hotel, but everything is sorted and it’s time for me to show what I am capable of. The staff and my team-mates have helped me a lot during that time.”

Balikwisha: ‘It was an incredible feeling’

Balikwisha hailed divine intervention for helping him finally make his mark after his latest cameo, having been forced to play second fiddle to fellow newcomer Sebastian Tounekti so far.

He added: “God has shown me mercy and I played free. Arne Engels found me in the space and I crossed it with my left foot for Daizen to finish well.

“It was an incredible feeling with the noise of the fans and, for me, it was if I had scored.”

Balikwisha could be Celtic’s surprise striker solution

The striking position an area of the pitch that Celtic are seriously short in at present and Rodgers could decide to experiment by playing Balikwisha through the middle or even as a partner to Kelechi Iheanacho.

Having looked uncomfortable on the right-hand side and with his opportunities limited on the left flank for the time being, the Celtic boss might be keen to explore the possibility of Balikwisha forming a potential deadly forward line with the ex-Leicester City star.

Balikwisha is familiar with the No.9 jersey having played as a central striker in his youth. Until now, there hasn’t been much scope for Rodgers to adopt a system with two players up front due to a shortage of personnel, but perhaps now it’s a tactical switch worth trying?