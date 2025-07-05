Mathias Kvistgaarden has long been linked with a transfer move to Celtic but now looks set for the EFL Championship.

A long running Celtic transfer news story looks set to finally be coming to an end after several windows of speculation linking the player with a move to the Scottish Champions.

Danish striker Mathias Kvistgaarden has reportedly been a player that Celtic have been monitoring for some time now, with speculation dating all the way back to the summer of 2023. However, a move to Glasgow never materialised for the Brondby forward and it now looks like he will be heading south of the border to the English Football League Championship.

A report from Footmercato claim that the 23-year old has ‘chosen’ to join Norwich City. He is also said to have ‘snubbed’ French side Lens, initially to remain with Brondby, but will now make the move to Carrow Road.

The long running Mathias Kvistgaarden to Celtic transfer rumour

The striker, who has since won his first senior cap for Denmark, was first linked with a move to Celtic in the summer of 2023 and it was reported that he was a player the Hoops had been scouting for some time. Speculation ramped up in January 2024 that he would be heading to Glasgow’s East End but a move never materialised.

The past two transfer windows have seen the speculation quiet down but his name always seemed to remain in and around the Celtic news cycle, especially when other clubs were said to be showing an interest. However, Kvistgaarden remained with boyhood club Brondby and last season he scored an impressive 17 goals in 29 appearances in the Danish top flight.

Since making his debut for Drengene Fra Vestegnen in 2019 he has played in 125 matches and scored 47 goals across all competitions. He has gained European experience playing for Brondby in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League and made his way through the international youth ranks with Denmark at under 18, under 19, under 20 and under 21 level.

Kvistgaarden made his debut for the Denmark men’s senior national team in a friendly match against Northern Ireland in June, coming on as a substitute in the 65th minute to replace Brentford attacker Mikkel Damsgaard. Denmark would go on to win the game 2-1.

Celtic move on from Kvistgaarden to land other signing targets

Celtic’s chances of signing Kvistgaarden this transfer window were likely ended in the minds of supporters following the arrival of attackers Benjamin Nygren from Nordsjaelland and Callum Osmand from Fulham. The Hoops’ now have plenty of firepower options and are unlikely to bring in more strikers unless there are exits from Celtic Park for existing players.

Brondby's sports director Benjamin Schmedes comment on Kvistgaarden last month, saying: “ It doesn't surprise me that there is great interest in him from many teams but I can't say that he is close to being sold or that he is far from being sold either. That's because it is an ongoing process, and the most important thing is that we are very transparent in our dialogue with each other."