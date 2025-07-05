Celtic departure a ‘done deal’ as out-of-favour ace 'completes medical' at new club

Celtic have signed off on a loan exit for this out-of-favour Hoops ace ahead of the new season.

Celtic have taken a slower approach to the summer transfer window so far compared to some of their Scottish Premiership rivals. However, the champions are continuing to work on their plans behind the scenes, with a new departure seemingly close to being announced.

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, out of favour defender Maik Nawrocki is set for a new challenge as he prepares to sign for second tier German side Hannover 96 on loan.

The Polish international had been linked with a move away from Parkhead after struggling to find regular minutes last season.

Celtic defender ‘completes medical’ in Germany

Plettenberg posted on social media that Nawrocki’s arrival at the Hanover club is due to be announced soon.

“Maik Nawrocki to Hannover 96 is a done deal! The 24-year-old centre-back from Celtic joins Hannover on loan with an option to buy. Medical completed. Last paperwork being finalised. Announcement soon,” he wrote.

Nawrocki joined the Hoops ranks two years ago from Legia Warsaw but he has struggled to make a name for himself since his arrival. An injury impacted the start of his maiden season in Scotland but even after his return, his time on the pitch was limited.

The 24-year-old made just 13 appearances in all competitions for Celtic throughout the 2023/24 season. Last campaign was no better, either. Nawrocki made just two Scottish Premiership appearances for the Hoops, and five overall across the board.

With a loan move all but finalised, fans can expect to see the news confirming Nawrocki’s switch to Germany. With an option to buy also in place, Hannover 96 could opt to keep him on a full-time basis after assessing his performances during the 2025/26 season.

Celtic flop pens three-year deal in Poland

Elsewhere, another Celtic player who struggled to make his mark has signed with a new club. Japanese centre-back Yuki Kobayashi has penned a three-year deal with Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok, in the country’s top division.

Celtic reached an agreement to sign Kobayashi in November 2022 and officially joined the club in the December. After making his debut under Ange Postecoglou in January 2023, he went on to make just six more appearances.

Kobayashi was frozen out of the team by both Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers before leaving Parkhead to join Portuguese side Portimonense Sporting Clube.

“Jagiellonia Białystok has a new player, the defender’s new club wrote in their announcement following his confirmed move.

“A three-year contract with an option to extend for another year with the Yellow-Reds was signed by Yuki Kobayashi.

“The Japanese player has moved to our club on a permanent transfer from Portuguese Portimonense. The defender will play with the number four on his jersey.”