The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news with Premier League sides monitoring a Hoops' ace and a Wolves defender closing in on a move to Ibrox.

Clubs across Scotland are back in pre-season training with the start of the 2025/26 Premiership season fast approaching for both Celtic and Rangers.

The Hoops’ had a warm up match with fellow Glasgow side Queen’s Park yesterday evening while Russell Martin’s team are due to take on Club Brugge tomorrow. The Gers’ are first in competitive action later this month with their UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Panathinaikos while Celtic will have to wait till the start of August and their first league match against St Mirren.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open and both clubs have already been active in bringing in new faces. Another could soon be set to sign at Ibrox while the champions have set a firm price tag on one of their current stars amid reported interest from England’s Premier League. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines:

Celtic ‘set’ £25m asking price on star attacker with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Brentford all linked

Per a report from Football Insider, any club interested in signing Daizen Maeda from Celtic this summer will have to pay a transfer fee of £25 million. The Japanese forward reportedly has interest from three London based Premier League clubs in Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brentford.

There is also apparent interest from further afield with Turkish giants Fenerbahce also said to be interested in signing the 27-year old. A fee of £25 million would represent the joint second highest received by the Hoops’, equalling Kieran Tierney’s 2019 move to Arsenal and Jota’s 2023 transfer to Al-Ittihad.

Maeda scored 34 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions for club and country last season. He scored 16 times in the Scottish Premiership which made him the joint runner-up, along with Dundee’s Simon Muray, in to Golden Boot winner Cyriel Dessers who netted 18 times.

Rangers ‘close to agreeing’ loan deal for Wolves defender

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has reported that Rangers are ‘close to agreeing’ a deal with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers that would see defender Nasser Djiga move to Ibrox on loan. He claims it would be a straight loan, with no option to buy, for the 22-year old centre back.

He wrote on X: “UPDATE: Rangers are close to agreeing a loan deal for Wolves centre-back Nasser Djiga. It’s understood any deal would be straight season-long loan. #RFC hope to have the Burkina Faso international over for a medical in the coming days.”

Djiga is a full international having earned eight caps for Burkina Faso already in his career. Wolves signed him earlier this year from Red Star Belgrade who themselves brought him in following a loan spell at Basel in Switzerland.

He would becomes Russel Martin’s fourth signing as Rangers boss following the arrivals Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez and Max Aarons. It would be the fifth new arrival overall with Lyall Cameron also arriving having agreed a pre-contract move from Dundee earlier this year.