A look at the latest transfer stories for the weekend.

With the weekend upon us, transfer rumours and stories are starting to ramp up, so we’ve taken a look at some of the latest doing the rounds.

Celtic and Rangers have seen so many players come and go over the years, from youth stars to loan aces and permanent senior fixtures. We’ve taken a look at some of the latest news.

Former Celtic prospect set for Scotland return

Former Celtic prospect Eseosa Sule is set to return to Scotland after initially leaving Glasgow to join West Brom two years ago. Following a decade a part of the Hoops’ setup, the forward took on a new challenge as he signed up to the the scholarship programme at the Hawthorns in January 2023.

Sule, now 19, is taking on a crucial chapter in his career as he closes in on a loan move to Motherwell. According to a report from Record Sport, the Scottish Premiership side are ‘set to snap him up’ on a temporary deal until the end of the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Sule enjoyed a strong campaign in the Premier League 2 for West Brom U21s last time out, contributing seven goals and two assists in 18 appearances. He has signed a new long-term deal with Albion but will see out this next season back in Scotland to earn some valuable senior minutes.

The 19-year-old had been wanted by the likes of Lyon and Newcastle United prior to signing a new contract at the Hawthorns. Amid the interest, new Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou beat off the competition to land Sule on a loan deal.

The exciting teenager will add extra threat to the Well’s frontline ahead of Askou’s first Scottish Premiership season in charge.

Ex-Rangers loan ace completes move to Mexico

Aaron Ramsey, who enjoyed a short loan spell with Rangers in 2022, has made the next move in his career by joining Liga MX side Pumas UNAM. The move comes following his full circle transfer to Cardiff City, where his senior career started off back in 2006.

Ramsey made the move back to his native Wales and boyhood club in 2023, signing for the Bluebirds on a two-year deal. He was put in charge of the first team in April after former manager Omer Riza was relieved of his duties.

However, after he wasn’t offered the full-time coaching job with Cardiff, Ramsey opted to move elsewhere in order to continue playing. This move to Mexico will be the seventh club the 34-year-old has represented during his playing career.

Ramsey has spent three separate spells at Cardiff and was loaned out to Nottingham Forest and Rangers in between his permanent moves to Arsenal, Juventus and Nice before returning to home soil.

Ramsey spent just shy of 11 years on Arsenal’s books and won five trophies in that time, including three FA Cups.

