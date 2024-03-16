Bayern Munich could make a move involving Celtic this summer.

Jeremie Frimpong has reportedly shown a willingness to complete a Bayern Munich move at some stage - a deal that could leave Celtic quids-in.

The right-back joined the Hoops in 2019 after time in the Man City academy, and his form prompted Bayer Leverkusen to snap him up for around £11m in 2021. Xabi Alonso's side are pushing for Bundesliga glory and the right-back's form has claimed attention, including from the usually dominant German force.

Leverkusen have quoted suitors a fee of €40 million, which is around £34.2m. With Celtic selling him for around the £11m mark, such a fee would bank them another total just over £10m with a 30% sell-on clause. Now reports in Germany have made claims over Frimpong.

It is suggested that former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic held a secret meeting with Frimpong in the 2022/23 season. They have held their interest since but moved on to sign Noussair Mazraoui, a cheaper alternative at the time. In that meeting, however, the former Parkhead star is said to have signalled that he could imagine himself at the Allianz Arena. New sporting director Max Eberl is convinced of his quality.

Over the course of this season, Frimpong has scored an impressive 11 goals and 10 assists from his defensive position, albeit taking up attacking positions on the park. He ignited a remarkable Leverkusen comeback in the Europa League round of 16 tie against Qarabag on Thursday.