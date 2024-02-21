£42m star drops exciting Liverpool transfer hint that wounds Xabi Alonso as Celtic wait for major sell-on
Liverpool have been told by Jeremie Frimpong he'd like a move to Anfield - as Celtic stand waiting for a hefty sell-on fee.
The right-back has shone for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side who are in pole position to win the Bundesliga. Alonso is linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager.
Frimpong has scored a highly-impressive nine goals with 10 assists as the potential he displayed at Celtic comes to fruition. He insists nothing is won yet at Leverkusen and there is still a way to go before they are German kings.
He told Ziggo Sport: "We haven't lost yet this season. But yes, football is changeable, we have to keep concentration. We all trust the coach and know we can do something big this season. We all want to win a trophy, and the coach helps with his playing style."
Frimpong then dropped a major transfer hint to set Celtic toungues wagging. He has opened the door to Liverpool, and with the star valued at £42.8m by Transfermarkt, Celtic's reported sell-on clause of 30% would see them clinch £12.8m. But Frimpong will likely be valued higher than £42.8m.
When asked about the possibility of moving to Liverpool, the right-back confirmed: "Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring.”
After time in the Man City academy, Frimpong joined Celtic in 2019 under Neil Lennon. He left in 2021 for Germany for a fee of £11m plus the hefty sell-on which is likely to reap big rewards.