The striker has been linked with a plethora of English Premier League clubs but now could be headed north of the border

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Celtic prepare for the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Kairat Almaty tomorrow night, Brendan Rodgers will also have some big decisions to make between now and the end of the transfer window. The Hoops were held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg, highlighting the importance of attacking reinforcements.

So far, there have been some excellent additions made to Rodgers’ side, with midfielder Benjamin Nygren being the pick of the bunch. The Swede scored a brace on Saturday against Livingston and looks to be an ideal replacement for Matt O’riley, in terms of his numbers from midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, one man The Hoops have failed to replace thus far is Nicolas Kuhn, who went to Como FC last month for a fee of around £16m. If Celtic have European ambitions, they will have to strengthen in attacking areas, particularly for a striker and a winger. Rodgers already appears to have his eyes on a talented striker from the French league, who’s had plenty of attention from English Premier League clubs too.

Celtic ‘readying move’ for Sambou Soumano

With the current lack of depth Celtic have in attacking areas, the club have turned their attention to the French top flight in their search. Sambou Soumano’s 14 goals in just 11 starts helped Lorient get promoted back to Ligue 1 last season and now the Senegalese star is linked with The Celts.

According to football insider, Celtic are preparing to make a bid for Soumano. They say: “Celtic are readying a formal move for Lorient forward Sambou Soumano in a late-window deal. The Scottish giants have registered their interest in a move for the 24-year-old, and could submit an official approach in the coming days.”

They also claim that earlier on in the window, three English Premier League clubs were in for the striker: “Sunderland, Brentford, and Burnley were all plotting moves for Soumano, but as of yet, none of the Premier League trio have made a bid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soumano was on target for Lorient in their 4-0 victory against Rennes on Sunday, in the club’s first home fixture back in the top flight. The sought-after striker is yet to have his first international call-up, therefore a move to Celtic, potentially playing on the Champions League stage, would surely cement this.

Celts lacking options in the final third

Brendan Rodgers seems to be desperate for attacking players to come through the door as the end of the transfer window nears. Adam Idah and Shin Yamada may be Celtic’s only options at number nine come September, as Johnny Kenny could be set for a move to Bolton Wanderers.

Right wing is also a position The Hoops want to strengthen, with the only current options in that area being the inconsistent Yang Hyun-Jun and an ageing James Forrest. Celtic fans were however given a boost at the weekend when heavily linked Belgian right-winger, Michel-Ange Balikwisha didn’t play for Antwerp, meaning he could be en route to Parkhead.

Celtic will face Kairat Almaty tomorrow night at 17:45, before heading to Ibrox for the first old firm match of the season on Sunday.