Everything you need to know about the Champions League play-off clash in Kazakhstan

Celtic prepare for a 7000 mile round trip to Kazakhstan for the second leg of their Champions League showdown with Kairat Almaty. Brendan Rodgers’ side were held to a 0-0 draw at Parkhead last Wednesday.

In what was an underwhelming 90 minutes for Hoops fans, Celtic struggled to breakdown their opponents from Kazakhstan, who were well organised at the back. Daizen Maeda came closest for Celtic when he went through on goal in the 96th minute but couldn’t beat Temirlan Anarbekov in the Almaty net.

With a league fixture against Rangers looming, the long journey isn’t ideal for Brendan Rodgers, who was clearly unhappy after the draw at home. Here’s everything you need to know about Celtic’s expidition to East Kazakhstan:

When is Kairat Almaty vs Celtic?

Kairat will host The Hoops this week at Almaty Central Stadium on Tuesday, August 26th. Kick off is scheduled for 17:45 BST (9:45 local time).

How can I watch Kairat Almaty vs Celtic?

The match will be available to watch live on Prime Video, with coverage starting at 17:15pm. If you aren’t an Amazon Prime Video customer, you can subscribe for £8.99 per month.

What is the team news ahead of Kairat Almaty vs Celtic?

Celtic will be without Alistair Johnston ahead of the clash, as the Canadian picked up a hamstring injury in the first leg, that will see him being sidelined for the next three months.

Despite starting against Livingston on Saturday, Hoops left back, Hayato Inamura will also be unavailable for selection in Kazakhstan. The Japanese youngster was non chosen in the provisional European squad.

Auston Trusty was ruled out of the Livingston match with a foot injury and is not likely to travel to Kazakhstan, whilst Adam Idah remains a doubt with a knock on his knee. The Celts will be without talisman Jota, until January 2026.

For Kairat Almaty, young prospect Dastan Satpaev is suspended for the second leg clash. The 17-year old, who is set to move to Chelsea next season, got a yellow card for kicking the ball away in the dying embers of the match.

What has Brendan Rodgers got to say ahead of Kairat Almaty vs Celtic?

Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for new signing Benjamin Nygren for his performance against Livingston as the Swede goes into the Almaty game as Celtic’s in-form player. Speaking in the post-match press conference Brendan said: “considering he’s playing out of position for us, we obviously play him on the right hand side but he has a natural instinct to come inside. But yes, he took his two goals really well, which is why we brought him here, he can score goals from midfield.”

Rodgers made eight changes for the Livingston match and is likely to do the same in the Almaty match. Regarding squad rotation, he said: “I don’t think it’s (making changes) a risk, I think if you’re here at Celtic you’ve got to be good enough to play and especially be good enough to play at home, when we want to dominate the game.”