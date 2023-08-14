Brendan Rodger’s side overcame a tough test at Aberdeen on Sunday as they picked up a 3-1 win to make it two Scottish Premiership wins from two.

Celtic have been linked with a move for West Ham United and England star Michail Antonio (Pic: Getty)

It was only the second round of fixtures of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season last weekend but only two clubs have maintained 100 percent records - Celtic and St Mirren.

Brendan Rodger’s side overcame a tough test at Aberdeen on Sunday as they picked up a 3-1 win at Pittodrie in their first away match of the new campaign. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for the rest of the month and there are still likely to be some big incomings and outgoings across the country.

One recent piece of speculation that will certainly have raised a few eyebrows is that the Hoops are interested in a possible deal to sign West Ham United and Jamaica forward Michail Antonio. The 33-year old is reportedly keen to secure a move away from the UEFA Europa Conference League winners this summer and is also linked with EFL Championship contenders Leeds United and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, the former Hoops star has dismissed the speculation in no uncertain terms - going as far as to call it ‘nonsense’. Frank McAvennie, who played for both Celtic and West Ham during his career, was speaking to Hammers fan site West Ham Zone about the transfer links.

He said: “The talk of Antonio going to Celtic is the biggest load of nonsense I’ve ever heard. He’s a beast of a boy, he’ll not be coming to Celtic, that’s for sure.”