The overwhelming verdict among Hoops supporters is that reinforcements are desperately needed before the transfer window closes in 17 days time.

Celtic fans watched their side grind out maximum points against Aberdeen on Sunday - but were left far from impressed with the performance from Brendan Rodgers’ men.

The Hoops made it 14 matches unbeaten against the Dons at Pittodrie, courtesy of goals from Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley. Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski had briefly levelled for the home side.

It was a less than convincing display that left Hoops supporters calling for Rodgers to bring in several new additions before the end of the summer transfer window, with players such as David Turnbull failing to replicate their performance level from the opening day of the season.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates at full time following the victory over Aberdeen.

Injuries sustained by key duo Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate will be another cause for concern for the Scottish champions going forward and fans are convinced reinforcements are required if they are the club are to make any sort of impact in European competition this season.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

@DomCFC67 - “Wasn’t pretty But job done. Need some strength n high in the team.”

@chriswi67278064 - “3rd goal papered over some big cracks there. Big 17 days left of the transfer window now.”

@PaulNewtown - “Some poor performances but 3 points in one of the harder games we’ll play all season. Holm looked good when he came on. Expect 2 or 3 in before the window closes HH.”

@McAdamNo5 - “ Got out of jail. Great goal Kyogo, Yang looks good, O’Riley good, Holm looks tidy, Taylor & ralston should not be Celtic players. Get some quality in asap.”

@ImacDon57009346 - “Aberdeen played well and Celtic looked far from perfect. Definitely need a new striker and full backs.”

@R4tser - “ Edged it 3-1 but injuries broke up our composure. Credit Welsh & Rocki for being solid. Matt O’Riley MOTM for me. Knew it would be tough, but game lacked any sustained quality play from both. Pitch looked sticky. Anyway, 3 good points. Hope no serious injuries.”

@victorycelt78 - “We have a lot of work to do, very good in attack & very shaky in defence. The 3 new players all look very promising. The defence & keeper are our problem areas.”

@rhod67 - “Great to get the win at a tough place early in the season. Work to be done in transfer window. Injuries to CCV and Reo leave an already weak looking bench stretched. Holm and Yang look promising though and O’Riley looks to have a new lease of life.”

@MeleeIslands - “We were terrible for long spells of that. We need to sign first team players and quickly. We cannot go to Ibrox or europe with Taylor, Ralston, welsh and Turnbull even an option. Got out of jail due to Aberdeens final ball being poor

@mmabhoy1888 - “Good result, horrible performance Sort out that defence.”

@Markyjig - “Far from convincing. We need more quality added to the team. Our midfield is wide open and our fullbacks will get mauled in the Champions League.”