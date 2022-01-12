Reports suggest the English Championship side are now favourites to sign the Australian international

Celtic’s hopes of announcing Riley McGree as their fifth January signing were dealt a blow after transfer talks with the Australian broke down due an eleventh hour counter-bid from an English Championship side.

The attacking midfielder seemed set to be unveiled as Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou’s latest addition with reports suggesting the deal was on the verge of completion.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic were ready to pay around £3million to MLS outfit Charlotte FC for the 23-year-old, who was handed his first international call-up to the Socceroos national team by Postecoglou in 2017.

Celtic target Riley McGree is wanted by Middlesbrough. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

It was believed McGree had opted to head for Glasgow after the Parkhead boss had put his own personal touch on discussions.

However, the Daily Mail claim a late offer from Middlesbrough looks to have potentially ruined the deal with a move to Celtic now hanging in the balance.

They state Boro have weighed in with a counter-offer worth an extra £2million more to his parent club in the United States, with a higher wage packet for McGree at £14,000 per week.

McGree, capped seven times by Australia, impressed during an 18-month loan spell at Birmingham City which alerted several clubs, including Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Dundee have joined the race to bring Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide to Dens Park on loan.

James McPake’s side have the worst defensive record in the Scottish Premiership and the Dark Blues are looking to strengthen in that area of the pitch before the transfer window closes.

Celtic's Osaze Urhoghide is available on loan.

The former Sheffield Wednesday right-back, who can also play at centre-half joined the Hoops on a four-year contract last summer along with Liam Shaw, who has been loaned out to Motherwell.

Both players have struggled for regular game-time since their arrival and Urhoghide could also head out the door, with English League One side Morecambe also having expressed an interest in the Dutchman.

McPake is currently in negotiations with Celtic about flop loan striker Leigh Griffiths and the break clause that is enforceable this month.