Celtic transfer 'target' turns Real Madrid hero as Champions League exploits land superstar praise
He has been linked with a move to Celtic - and now goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has earned the acclaim of Real Madrid peers.
Earlier this season, it was claimed the Ukrainian shot-stopper was one of the goalkeepers Parkhead talent spotters were looking at and doing analysis on. Joe Hart's future has become a talking point this season with his deal expiring this summer. 25-year-old Lunin joined Los Blancos in 2018 after showing promise in his homeland.
He's since had three loans away from the Bernabeu but has made inroads into playing more regularly this season. Lunin was between the sticks for this week's Champions League round of 16 first leg against RB Leipzig and put in a stunning performance as his side won 1-0.
Five saves were made as Real Madrid kept a clean sheet ahead of the return leg in the Spanish capital. Boss Carlo Ancelotti told spoke at his press conference afterwards of his delight surrounding his keeper.
He said: "He was brilliant. He’s highly motivated and playing with real confidence. Playing helps him grow in confidence and he was outstanding today, he did a fantastic job in every respect.
“Leipzig are a good attacking side and they’re well organised with their wingers coming inside, while they’ve got two very good and different types of striker. Keeping a clean sheet is great and it shows we did a good job.”
It was Lunin's 17th appearance of the season and his contribution to victory was not lost on star Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde. He said: "He was our hero tonight. We are lucky to have such a talented goalkeeper."