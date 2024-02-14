Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defending champions Celtic play host to fourth place Kilmarnock in one of the weekend’s standout fixtures.

The Hoops have won four of their last five league games, but face firm opposition from rivals Rangers, who have clawed their way back into the title race with a fine run of form in recent months - losing just one game (to Celtic) in all competitions since Philippe Clement’s arrival.

Celtic fans are keen to see consistency in the coming weeks as the club targets a third consecutive league title. The Bhoys will be wary of the threat presented by Killie, who record a 2-1 victory against Rodgers’ side when the teams last met in December.

Ahead of the crunch clash, Rodgers has teased an exciting new game plan which could see last season’s top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi lead a supercharged attack alongside new team mate and deadline day signing Adam Idah. The pair started alongside each other for the first time during Celtic’s 2-0 cup win over St Mirren and the Northern Irishmen have hinted that there could be more to come from this partnership.

The former Leicester City boss told Celtic TV reporters: “Well I think what you’ll find, without overthinking it, and over looking at it. When we press the ball were normally pressing in 442, so having the two strikers up there is fine, everything is the same.

“Actually with the ball we’re getting into areas, where… if you take away what position the player is you’ll find the same is structured in a lot of the same positions.

“Sometimes having that extra striker in with that extra mentality to get up there, as we saw with Kyogo when we broke away. You could argue whether a midfielder would get up there that quickly, but with a striker he is up there to join in.

“So a lot of the spaces we will find is very much the same, but of course, when you have someone like Adam, who can run in behind he can be a reference for you, it gives Kyogo a bit more freedom to drop underneath if he wants to.”

Idah has kick started his Celtic career with two goals in three matches in all competitions, with both goals coming from the penalty spot against Hibs.