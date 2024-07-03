Rodgers knows the title winner well | Getty Images

Celtic are on the transfer hunt this summer.

A former Celtic defender reckons Kasper Schmeichel could be a sensible transfer option this summer.

The Hoops are hunting a new number one after Joe Hart’s retirement at the end of last season. Schmeichel is now 37 but the goalkeeper knows Rodgers well from their time together at Leicester City, where they won the FA Cup together. The Danish international won the Premier League prior to the Irishman’s arrival.

Amid swirling transfer rumours around a range of goalkeeper, Mark Wilson can see the merits of making a move for an experienced stopper like the Dane. And his theory surrounds the kind of impact Hart made when initially arriving at Celtic three years ago from Tottenham.

He told Clyde SSB: “I quite like that, that’s quite a sensible suggestion. At 37, he’s probably pushing it a wee bit. But still, if he’s kept himself in shape, which you’d like to think he would, he’s been a fantastic goalkeeper throughout the years. The link there, of course, with Brendan Rodgers.

“The stature and experience he’s got, that’s everything you need in a goalkeeper. If you get a year or two years out of him, then great if he does a job for you. I’ll go back to it again; I don’t think that with every player you sign has got to be an end goal to get you money.