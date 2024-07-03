Celtic are bidding to bring Paulo Bernardo back to Parkhead | (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The midfielder impressed at Celtic and a transfer chase is on.

Paulo Bernardo has been left in Benfica limbo amid Celtic pursuits of the Portuguese midfielder.

The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan at Parkhead, winning the Premiership and Scottish Cup. It’s believed boss Brendan Rodgers wants him back in Glasgow on a permanent basis, with the midfielder targeted alongside a goalkeeper and Norwich City striker Adam Idah.

According to Record, Bernardo is part of a stable of Benfica players “who are now looking for a new opportunity after having been loaned out.” It goes onto state the star is “waiting for an agreement between Benfica and Celtic for a permanent move to the Scottish champions.”

Despite not being in boss Roger Schmidt's plans, A Bola claim Bernardo will return to his parent club for the start of pre-season. Dropping further down the Benfica pecking order is also on the agenda, as the Champions League-bound club are set to sign former Mainz midfielder, Leandro Barreiro.

He spent last season on loan in Portugal and a permanent deal is being sought. Speaking in January, Rodgers was hopeful of a summer deal. He said: “I’m delighted with the emergence of Paulo. There is an agreement with the club, an option for us to activate that, if we want to do it.

"He came in and gradually he has learnt the principles of our play. Leading into the Rangers game last month I knew he was going to start and we wanted to give him a run of matches. He’s been fantastic.

“And he has got an old head on young shoulders. He’s a top professional. I can see him emerging and growing now as a person, feeling more confident amongst the players. He now has real clarity in how we play and how we work - and you see his game flourishing. He’s been excellent and I expect him to get better.