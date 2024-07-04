Celtic transfer update provided on 4 targets as the quartet of Hoops players expected to leave Parkhead named
Celtic transfer talk is heating up as updates are provided on a total of eight stars - four possibly coming into the club and four going the other way.
Brendan Rodgers is closing in on a return for Adam Idah, as the striker pushes to swap Norwich City for Celtic permanently. A bid has been rejected by the Canaries but talks are now reported to be at an advanced stage.
That might not be the only bit of business done, according to the Daily Mail who provide updates on four other targets. Paulo Bernardo is one after spending the term on loan at Celtic from Benfica. It’s claimed “The league and cup double winners want to pay £3.5m for the midfielder, with the Portuguese giants keen to secure more.”
A goalkeeper replacement for the now retired Joe Hart is on the agenda. The man they have down as “at the top of a list of potential targets” is Sparta Prague’s Peter Vindahl Jensen amid talk Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka is of interest.
Bournemouth centre-back Chris Mepham is an option in defence “once the English Premier League side secure a defensive replacement” so the waiting game may need to be played.
Salernitana's £5m-rated defender Flavius Daniliuc is another on the defensive radar and now his nation - Austria - have been eliminated from the Euros, the race to sign him is “set to intensify.” Efforts to offload some players with limited minutes is ongoing and it is claimed that could happen with “Gustaf Lagerbielke, Yuki Kobayashi, striker Oh Hyeon-gyu and midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu expected to leave.”
