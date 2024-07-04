The striker impressed on loan | SNS Group

Celtic are pushing to get the transfer deal done.

Adam Idah is pushing for a return to Celtic - and Brendan Rodgers knows exacrly what he’s getting from the forward.

The striker’s move to Parkhead on loan from Norwich City in January drew criticism from sections of the Hoops support. But key goals en route to the Premiership title and a Scottish Cup final winner vs Rangers later, he’s unified the punters in wanting him back permanently.

Norwich City rejected a Celtic transfer bid for the Republic of Ireland international on Wednesday. But it’s claimed in the Daily Record that Idah is now pushing for a deal to be agreed as he stands “on the verge of a return to Celtic.”

Talks have hit an “advanced stage” after “significant progress made by Celtic and a deal is close.” It’s anticipated that Idah will be handed permission to travel north for talks, a medical and then to sign a contract. He has made it clear he wants to reunite with Rodgers this summer.

Speaking last season about the forward, the Celtic boss has already made it known he wants this deal to happen. He said: “The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in. He’s been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months.

“I knew what I was getting because I’d seen him in the Premier League at 18. He has all the attributes. He’s fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning he’d get goals. What he’s done since coming in is show that he’s a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals. He has great movement in the box and he deals with pressure moments.

“He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with. I’ve seen development in him and that’s what the game’s about – players improving. I just know with Adam that he’s got such a high ceiling. The Premier League is the most competitive league in world football and you need a certain level of physicality and he showed that as a really young player.

“Adam probably got lost a little bit for a few years but coming to here, he’s thrived on the pressure of being at a big club. He was clear on his role when he came in and how I would use him. Adam had to get a feel for us but I told him he had to be ready to make an impact, either starting games or coming on.

“His confidence has never wavered, he’s been a brilliant team player for us. He’s such a good guy, the players love him. And he’s a big-game player. In so many big moments, he’s stepped up to the plate for us.