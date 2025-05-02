Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Celtic players will be on the lookout for new clubs in the summer with their departures imminent

Three academy players are set to be shown the exit door by Celtic this summer, according to a new report.

With another transfer window on the horizon, it can be a challenging and stressful time of year for players across the country who are nearing the end of their contracts - and that’s no exception for Celtic and Rangers.

The odds of making a first-team breakthrough are stacked against youth prospects these days and the Daily Record have intimated that the Scottish champions have already began to rework their youth pathway by releasing a trio of starlets.

It’s claimed that goalkeeper Joe Morrison, defender Alasdair Davidson and attacker Lewis Dobbie will all be moving on from the Parkhead youth system when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

All three players have progressed up through the ranks and have made a host of B-team appearances during their time at the club.

Goalkeeper Morrison was previously named on the senior Celtic bench on a handful of occasions during the 2023/24 Champions League campaign. The 20-year-old has spent a chunk of this season on loan at SPFL League One outfit Stenhousemuir, but has had limited game time behind No.1 Darren Jamieson.

Left-back Alasdair Davidson - twice capped at Scotland Under-17s level - made nine appearances in the Lowland League for Stephen McManus’ side this season.

Versatile forward Lewis Dobbie is also heading for pastures new, despite enjoying a fruitful campaign in front of goal. He has netted 13 times in 24 appearances, averaging a goal every 124 minutes for the B-team and has also featured in the UEFA Youth League and Challenge Cup, respectively.

He previously made a name for himself by scoring an audacious back-heeled effort during the 6-5 Scottish Youth Cup win over Rangers back in May 2023.

Dobbie was in action against Rangers in the Glasgow Cup Final at Firhill earlier this week, but failed to get on the scoresheet and missed a penalty in the shoot-out as the Ibrox side clinched the trophy.