Celtic couldn’t help but dig out their Old Firm rivals in two digs at Rangers.

Celtic have poked fun at rivals Rangers as they bask in the glory of a fourth title in succession.

A 1-1 draw with St Mirren played out on Saturday in the final game of the Premiership season but that performance has been washed away by James Forrest netting in second half stoppage time to make it 16 consecutive games scoring in Hoops. That set the scene for an epic title party and a day of celebration in Glasgow’s east end. Jonah Ayunga had put the Buddies ahead as they looked to make a late dash for European football but the most decorated player in Hoops history stepped up to net what will be a fondly remembered Celtic moment.

Online, and the club have gone viral as they looked to the blue side of the city for ways in which to address their latest moment of glory. On X, the club posted a video that showed the admin trying to pick the best way to title their next message to fans

How Celtic dug out Rangers on trophy day

First of all they teased ‘World’s most successful football club’, a mantra that Rangers have used and even had displayed at their training base and home stadium, Celtic now level with them on titles won. Next it was Tina Turner being called upon for inspiration, with her anthem ‘The Best’ being blared out at Ibrox as Rangers walk out the tunnell. Celtic used a snippet of her song’s intro and ‘Simply the Best’ was teased before deciding to settle on ‘just another day in Paradise.’

Fans lapped up the digs by their club. One said ‘I love you Mr Celtic’, and another commented ‘we run this town.’ The cry of another was ‘think this might be the best tweet in history’ and another added ‘get this tweet in the hall of fame.’ It’s a post that has gone viral with over 500,000 views and steadily climbing.”

Brendan Rodgers reacts to Celtic title glory

In terms of action on the pitch and celebrations on Saturday, the Celtic manager said to club media as they go for a Treble next weekend in the Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen: “It’s been brilliant and the guys deserved to get something from the game. The consistency overall, and with consistency that’s about mentality, and the players every single day deserve so much credit.'

“We’ve pushed them, they responded from mistakes and you can only be as good as we’ve been this season because of the players. They’ve been absolutely incredible, but I think there’s been a real connection with the support and the team, and that’s been great to see. It’s important to celebrate this achievement because to be as comfortable as we’ve been throughout the season – that takes a lot of work.

“However, we’ve kept going, kept focused and now we’ve got one more title to try and aim for, but we’ll celebrate this and then get ready next week for next Saturday at Hampden.”