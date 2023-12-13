Register
Celtic v Feyenoord injury news: 5 ruled out and 3 doubts for Champions League group stage clash - gallery

Celtic and Feyenoord injury latest as the two sides prepare to go head-to-head at Parkhead this evening

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 13th Dec 2023, 17:33 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 17:49 GMT

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed trio Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda will miss tonight's final Champions League group stage encounter against Feyenoord.

Rodgers welcomed all three players back to the first-team group on Tuesday after recent injury lay-offs, with the latter two involved in a training session while Japanese midfielder Hatate was not on the pitch.

That led to speculation among supporters that all three players could return from their respective injuries against the Eredivisie side but Rodgers quickly extinguished those prospects before admitting he is hopeful of having them back in contention for this weekend's Scottish Premiership with Hearts.

He said: "They won't be involved but for the weekend they will hopefully be available." With that in mind, we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of tonight's clash...

OUT - Japanese midfielder was spotted back out on the training field on Tuesday but didn't take part in a session with his team mates. Could be back earlier than anticipated, though, which is a major boost.

1. Reo Hatate - Celtic

OUT - Versatile attacker remains short of match fitness and won't be risked against Feyenoord after spending the last six weeks on the sidelines.

2. Daizen Maeda - Celtic

DOUBT - Left-back suffered a concussion following a collision against PSV Eindhoven last week , also missed the last league match. It remains to be seen if he'll make the matchday squad

3. Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord

OUT - Talismanic central defender missed Sunday's league defeat at Kilmarnock due to a hamstring strain, and the American will play no part against the Dutch outfit as a precaution.

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic

