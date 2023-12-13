Celtic and Feyenoord injury latest as the two sides prepare to go head-to-head at Parkhead this evening

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed trio Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda will miss tonight's final Champions League group stage encounter against Feyenoord.

Rodgers welcomed all three players back to the first-team group on Tuesday after recent injury lay-offs, with the latter two involved in a training session while Japanese midfielder Hatate was not on the pitch.

That led to speculation among supporters that all three players could return from their respective injuries against the Eredivisie side but Rodgers quickly extinguished those prospects before admitting he is hopeful of having them back in contention for this weekend's Scottish Premiership with Hearts.

He said: "They won't be involved but for the weekend they will hopefully be available." With that in mind, we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of tonight's clash...

1 . Reo Hatate - Celtic OUT - Japanese midfielder was spotted back out on the training field on Tuesday but didn't take part in a session with his team mates. Could be back earlier than anticipated, though, which is a major boost.

2 . Daizen Maeda - Celtic OUT - Versatile attacker remains short of match fitness and won't be risked against Feyenoord after spending the last six weeks on the sidelines.

3 . Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord DOUBT - Left-back suffered a concussion following a collision against PSV Eindhoven last week , also missed the last league match. It remains to be seen if he'll make the matchday squad